Dundee crime: Four people arrested in connection with human trafficking and drugs offences in Dundee
Four people have been arrested in connection with human trafficking and drugs offences as part of an ongoing operation in Dundee.
Around 9.30am on Monday, officers executed three search warrants at residential properties in Lochee, St Mary’s and Douglas.
Two men, aged 35 and 34, and two women, aged 32 and 29 were arrested in connection with human trafficking and drug offences.
A further search warrant was also executed at a business premises in Douglas. Enquiries remain ongoing.
Detective inspector Keir Smith said: “Today’s action highlights our commitment to tackling human trafficking and drugs offences – crimes that have no place in our communities in Tayside.
“We work closely with our partners, not just locally but nationally to raise public awareness to ensure that victims are given the support they need.
“Drugs cause misery in our communities and those who import, sell and supply will take any opportunity to exploit vulnerable people.
“Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the activities of organised crime groups and making Scotland a hostile environment them to operate.
“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”