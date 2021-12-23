The incident happened in Kirkton of Auchterhouse at around 1.10pm on Wednesday, December 22.

The dog attacked the man and emergency services attended.

Sadly, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was killed by a dog in Kirkton of Auchterhouse on the outskirts of Dundee on Wednesday (Photo: Google Maps).

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland are now launching a major investigation into the incident following the death of the 55-year-old.

