Emergency services were on the scene in Dundee’s Stobswell area shortly after 7am today.

Police were called early this morning to a property in the city’s North Erskine Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say that the infant’s death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are now underway to establish the cause of death, with a post mortem examination due to take place.

A heavy police presence was reported this morning on North Erskine Street.

A report will also be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.05 pm on Sunday 8 August, 2021, police received a report of a newborn baby having died within a house in North Erskine Street, Dundee.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact circumstances of the death which police are currently treating as unexplained.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”