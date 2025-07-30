Dumfries crime: Man charged with 'attempted murder' after police officer struck by car

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 09:21 BST
The officer was attending to assist a member of the public when he was struck by a car.

A man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer.

The male officer was attending to assist a member of the public on Herries Avenue in Dumfries around 1.20am on Monday when he was struck by a car.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 26-year-old man was then arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.placeholder image
The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries. | John Devlin

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Dumfries.

“Around 1.20am on Monday, July 18, a male officer was in attendance to assist a member of the public on Herries Avenue when he was struck by a car.

“He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The 26-year-old man is due to appear in Dumfries Sheriff Court on Thursday, July 31.”

Related topics:Police officerDumfries
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice