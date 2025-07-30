Dumfries crime: Man charged with 'attempted murder' after police officer struck by car
A man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer.
The male officer was attending to assist a member of the public on Herries Avenue in Dumfries around 1.20am on Monday when he was struck by a car.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 26-year-old man was then arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.
In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Dumfries.
“Around 1.20am on Monday, July 18, a male officer was in attendance to assist a member of the public on Herries Avenue when he was struck by a car.
“He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The 26-year-old man is due to appear in Dumfries Sheriff Court on Thursday, July 31.”