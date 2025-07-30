The officer was attending to assist a member of the public when he was struck by a car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer.

The male officer was attending to assist a member of the public on Herries Avenue in Dumfries around 1.20am on Monday when he was struck by a car.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 26-year-old man was then arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries. | John Devlin

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Dumfries.

“Around 1.20am on Monday, July 18, a male officer was in attendance to assist a member of the public on Herries Avenue when he was struck by a car.