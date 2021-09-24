The farm worker came off the vehicle at Gerranton Farm near Castle Douglas on Wednesday shortly after 11am and was found by another staff member.

Emergency services were called, but the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for JR Heuchan and Son, the farm’s operator, said: “She went to look for a cow that hadn’t returned from the field and just never came back.

A 21-year-old woman has died in a quad bike accident on a farm in Dumfries and Galloway. Picture: Googe

