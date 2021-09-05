Drumpark Avenue: 41-year old taken to hospital after he was assaulted and robbed in Bo'ness

A man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted and robbed in Bo’ness on Saturday.

By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 6:37 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 9:08 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Police are appealing to witnesses to the incident that occured near a shop on Drumpark Avenue around 4.40 pm on Saturday.

The 41-year old was approached by another man who assaulted him and then made off with a small sum of money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
SNP internal report calls for reform following £600k 'missing funds' furore
Drumpark Avenue: 41-year old taken to hospital after he was assaulted and robbed in Bo'ness

He was then taken to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary.

The man responsible has been described as white, aged between 20 and 30 years old, of slim build with short dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a white hooded top, grey trousers and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Shirley Coyle said: “We have been carrying out enquiries and studying local CCTV footage to gather more information to identify the man responsible for this attack.

“Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries should contact officers through 101 quoting reference 2465 of 4 September. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.