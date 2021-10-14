Two people have now been arrested in connection with the find.

Around 8.35am on Wednesday, Police Scotland officers executed a search warrant at an address in Townhead, Kirkcaldy.

During their search, a cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £450,000 was discovered.

The cannabis cultivation was described as "significant"

Two men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences and were due before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Officers sealed off access to the nearby closed Royal Hotel while the operation took place.

The warrant was executed as part of Operation Pinnacle.

Police Constable Craig Lyle said: “A significant amount of drugs have been intercepted and removed from the community as a result of this recovery.

“Support from members of the public is absolutely vital in helping us identify and disrupt those engaging in the supply of drugs and I would continue to urge people to pass any information they have on to officers.

“Anyone with information about drugs activity in their area can contact Police Scotland through 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

