Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence still on Scotland’s roads

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence are eligible to be on Scotland’s roads, a freedom of information request (FoI) has revealed.

By Tom Eden
Friday, 31st December 2021, 6:59 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) records show that 220 people – 180 with full licences and 40 with provisionals – are still able to drive despite reaching or exceeding the usual limit of 12 penalty points.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats’ FoI found that a total of 192,426 drivers with a Scottish address have accrued penalty points, 3,099 of those while on a provisional licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Drivers can be disqualified by the courts from driving after building up 12 or more points within three years.

Read More

Read More
Widow of prominent lawyer calls for halt to insulin system after tragic death

Following the publication of the FoI, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokeswoman Jill Reilly has now called for a review of how persistent offenders are dealt with.

Ms Reilly said: “There are 180 drivers with 12 points or more on their record who are still on Scotland’s roads.

“It’s possible that there are mitigating factors in some cases which justify these drivers hanging on to their right to drive.

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence still on Scotland’s roads.

“However, 12 points or more would seem to be a clear signal of reckless driving, which could put the driver and others at risk.

Pubs and bars scrap Hogmanay plans as Covid-19 cases and restrictions bite

“As our roads get icy, and nights are longer, I would like to suggest to everyone, not just to bad drivers, where possible use public transport rather than a personal car. It helps the environment and keeps everyone safe.

“The UK and Scottish governments should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.