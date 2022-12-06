Police investigating a fatal crash are keen to trace another driver who may be a witness.

The collision, which involved a black Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Focus with a trailer, happened on the A82 near the Stoneymollan roundabout at Loch Lomond, at around 6.45pm on Thursday November 24.

Louis Hall, 22, from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and are keen to speak to the driver of a pick-up style vehicle which may have been in the area.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “As part of our investigation, we have now established that a pick up style vehicle may have been in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to the driver – he or she may have witnessed the crash.

