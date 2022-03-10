A driver provided a roadside sample over 11 times the limit for Dunbar Road Police.

The driver was pulled over by Dunbar Road Policing on Tuesday evening (March 8).

After providing a roadside sample, they gave a reading of 244mcg.

The current limit is: 22 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. 50 milligrammes (mg) of alcohol in 100ml of blood. 67 milligrammes (mg) in 100ml of urine.

In a post on Twitter, Road Policing Scotland wrote: ‘This driver provided a roadside sample over 11 times the limit for #DunbarRP last night.

‘One of the highest we've seen, and the risk they took by driving doesn't bear thinking about.’

Police Scotland advise that even if you’ve had a small amount of alcohol, you shouldn’t drive.

Research published in 2018 suggested that the lower limit in Scotland has not reduced related casualties since it was introduced in 2014.

What are the penalties?

The exact punishment is down to the courts but you can be fined, banned and even jailed if found guilty of drink driving. You can also have your car seized.

