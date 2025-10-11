Driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in Larbert crash

A man has been arrested and charged 11 months after a fatal crash in Larbert.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 59-year-old arrested was the driver of a van which collided with a motorcycle on Thursday, November 7, 2024 on Bellsdyke Road, at the junction with Kincardine Road.

The incident happened around 11.50am.

Motorcyclist James Cochrane, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested and charged following last year's fatal crash. Pic: Steve Leath

In the days after his death his grieving wife Jackylyn described him as her “rock”.

She said: “Jimmy was my rock, my best friend and my soul mate. Rest in peace my darling until we meet again, your loving wife Jackylyn and daughters Kelly and Stephanie. We love and miss you dad.”

The driver of the van has now been charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Constable Ben Alexander said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Cochrane’s family as they continue to come to terms with what happened. We’ve been keeping them updated on our investigation.