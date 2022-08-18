Dr Peter Coshan: Two men appear in court charged with murder of retired Fettes College teacher
Two men have appeared in Edinburgh Sheriff Court court charged with murder following the disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher.
Paul Black, 63, who is also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have both been charged with the murder of Dr Peter Coshan, 75, following his disappearance in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh last week.
He was last seen on Thursday evening, and then reported missing on Friday. His body has not yet been recovered.
The former biology teacher, who taught at the school in the city until 2005 when he retired and also ran the school’s Duke of Edinburgh scheme, was last seen at about 11.50pm on Thursday August 11.
Both men have also been charged with theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
They have been released on bail pending further examination and their next appearance at court is yet to be confirmed.