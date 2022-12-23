Dozens of drivers with 12 or more points on licence still on roads in Scotland, figures show

Lives are being put at risk as some drivers with 12 or more points on their licence are still on the roads, ministers have been warned.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for an investigation into whether problematic drivers are being dealt with adequately.

Some 73 drivers remain on the roads in Scotland despite having a dozen or more points on their licence, according to figures released by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

The figures were requested by the Lib Dems using Freedom of information laws.

Queuing traffic at the M876 M9 junction in Scotland, as lives are being put at risk as some drivers with 12 or more points on their licence are still on the roads, ministers have been warned. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

There are 181,225 drivers on a provisional or full licence with points on their licence.

While 73 are on the road with 12 or more points on their provisional or full licence, one Scottish driver is still able to drive despite having 23 points.

Lib Dem transport spokeswoman Jill Reilly said “wild drivers” must be kept off the roads.

“There are dozens of drivers with 12 points or more on their record who are still on Scotland’s roads,” she said.

“As winter weather sets in and people set off on long journeys to see family this festive period, it’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers are kept off the roads.

“For some of these drivers there may be mitigating factors which justify them clinging on to their right to drive, but racking up 12 points or more would seem to be a clear signal of repeatedly putting others at risk.

“Part of the problem is that this Scottish Government has completely failed to provide viable alternatives to private cars across vast swathes of Scotland.

“The UK and Scottish governments should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers.

“They should also invest in speedy, convenient and environmentally friendly rail and bus services so that alternatives to private cars are available for all.”

Drivers can be disqualified by the courts from driving after building up 12 or more points within three years.

Those who receive six or more points in the first two years of passing their driving test can also have their licence revoked.