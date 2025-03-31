Donald Trump makes 'terrorist' remark after Turnberry golf course vandalism protest

Donald Trump has spoken out after his golf resort Trump Turnberry on Scotland’s west coast was vandalised

Donald Trump has said anyone involved with causing damage to a Scottish golf course is a “terrorist”, adding he hopes they are “treated harshly”.

The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, was reported to police at around 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

The clean up underway at Trump Turnberry. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

Police Scotland said a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident. A 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further enquiries.

In a post on his Truth Social account on Sunday, Mr Trump said: “I was just informed by Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland.

“They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly.”

Mr Trump claimed “three people who did this are in prison”, adding: “You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement.”

The 33-year-old man is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday. Police Scotland said enquiries were ongoing.

Downing Street said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump had a phone call on Sunday evening, in which the two leaders agreed on the need to “keep up the collective pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin.