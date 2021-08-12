Dogwalker catches man performing ‘indecent act’ on himself at Scottish beach

Officers were alerted on Wednesday, August 11, after the man was spotted carrying out an indecent act on himself on the sand dunes of South Beach, Irvine, by a woman walking her dogs.
The force said the woman returned to her car and reported the incident, which happened at around 8:50pm near the golf course.
Officers said their suspect is white, 5’6” tall, with an average build.
He has dark neck-length hair and is clean shaven.
On the night in question he was wearing a black hat, a black face mask, a black hoodie and dark jeans.
Sergeant Gordon Young from Irvine Police Station said: “This was a very distressing incident for the woman and it is vital that we trace the person responsible.
“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of South Beach on Thursday evening, and noticed the man described or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.
He added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3390 of Thursday, 11 August, 2021.
“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”