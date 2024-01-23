The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries. Image: NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being attacked by a “large bulldog-type dog”, which was shot dead by police.

Firearms officers were called to the scene in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 5pm on Tuesday after the dog was described as being dangerously out of control.

Shortly before the attack, another man had been injured by the dog in a neighbouring street.

The man is being treated for “serious” injuries following the attack in the Tinto View area.

Paramedics rushed him to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The other man was attacked on Loudonhill Avenue, shortly before, and was taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Police killed the “large bulldog-type dog” after it tried to attack an officer, and attempts will be made to establish the breed.

The circumstances will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) due to the firearms discharge.

Superintendent Steven Espie said: “This was a distressing incident for those involved. I would like to reassure the local community that this was a contained incident and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area while our inquiries continue.