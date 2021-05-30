Jake the Border Collie was left for dead underneath the rocks in the Highlands but passing hill walkers luckily heard his cries and came to the rescue.

The walkers contacted the Scottish SPCA animal helpline and inspectors Yvonne Sloss and Mark Greener immediately made their way to where they were. The inspectors then took the dog to a local vet where emergency treatment was administered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Yvonne Sloss said: “This was truly one of the worst cases I have ever experienced.

Jake the Border Collie not long after being found. Pictures: Scottish SPCA

“When I first saw Jake I felt shock, sadness and disbelief that someone had deliberately done this to him.

“His head was so swollen and he was in a terrible way. We didn’t think there was any way he would make it. He was in a comatose state when we arrived at the vet where he received emergency treatment.

“Miraculously, Jake survived the night. It was only when he was transferred to our Glasgow vet clinic that we found out how bad it actually was.

“Poor Jake was in need of a lot of care to help him recover both mentally and physically.”

Jake was rehabilitated and rehomed after being found.

The team at the Scottish SPCA Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre veterinary clinic was shocked at the extent of the dog’s injuries. He had multiple skull and jaw fractures and was blind in one eye and had to undergo numerous surgeries to remove the damaged eye and broken teeth.

But very slowly, Jake improved.

He responded well to the expert care given to him at the vet clinic. Just days before Christmas 2020, after almost six weeks of intensive treatment, Jake was fostered by Scottish SPCA inspector Mark Greener. Due to how Jake was found, the team knew he would benefit from being in a secure and comfortable home to aid his recovery.

Mr Greener said: “When Jake came home with me, he was still incredibly fragile. His fractures hadn’t completely healed and he was unable to close his jaw.

“Jake required specialist care and it took time for him to come round and really heal. It took him a while to trust me but now that he does, we’re bonded forever.

“We are always outside and Jake loves to play. I really couldn’t imagine life without him now. I’m so thankful to the passers-by who found Jake. Without them he may not have survived that day.

“But it’s also thanks to members of the public and Scottish SPCA supporters that Jake was able to be rescued and rehabilitated. We are only able to function due to funding from donations. These services which helped Jake to recover from his ordeal wouldn’t be here without the generosity of the public.

“I’m sure his experience still stays with him and always will but now he’s with me, we are doing all we can to make it a distant memory.”

The dog was three years old when he was found in November 2020.

Not enough evidence was found to present a case to the procurator fiscal in this case.

The Scottish SPCA receives no government funding and is entirely reliant on donations from the public which make rescues like Jake’s possible.

To find out more about the #BecauseOfYou campaign and becoming a member of the Scottish SPCA, visit www.scottishspca.org/jake.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.