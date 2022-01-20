The incident took place in the Haldane Place area of East Kilbride, at around 8pm on Sunday, January 16.

Emergency services attended, and took a 16-year-old girl to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. It is unclear how she sustained these injuries.

Police think that around 13 to 16 people were involved in the disturbance.

Detective Constable, Shemain Murphy of Police Scotland’s CID unit, said: “We are appealing to members of the public who may be able to assist with our enquiries into this disturbance.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time or witnessed this incident that you come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3037 of Sunday, 16 January, 2022.

