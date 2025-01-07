'Disturbance' in city home leaves three in hospital as man arrested
Three people have been taken to hospital and a road has been closed following a “disturbance” in a property in Glasgow in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred in a property on Blantyre Street, in the city’s West End district, at around 1.10am on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 49 and 78, and a 48-year-old woman have all been taken to hospital.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police remain in the area and Argyle Street is closed between Bunhouse Road and Sauchiehall Street.
Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.
In a statement posted on X, Police Scotland said: “Argyle Street is closed between Bunhouse Road and Sauchiehall Street, after a report of a man and woman injured following a disturbance within a property on Blantyre Street.
“A 48-year-old man has been arrested. Officers remain in the area. Use an alternative route.”