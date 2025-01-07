'Disturbance' in city home leaves three in hospital as man arrested

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

World editor

Published 7th Jan 2025, 08:48 GMT
One man was arrested following the incident.One man was arrested following the incident.
One man was arrested following the incident.
The incident happened in Glasgow’s West End

Three people have been taken to hospital and a road has been closed following a “disturbance” in a property in Glasgow in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in a property on Blantyre Street, in the city’s West End district, at around 1.10am on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two men, aged 49 and 78, and a 48-year-old woman have all been taken to hospital.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police remain in the area and Argyle Street is closed between Bunhouse Road and Sauchiehall Street.

Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.

In a statement posted on X, Police Scotland said: “Argyle Street is closed between Bunhouse Road and Sauchiehall Street, after a report of a man and woman injured following a disturbance within a property on Blantyre Street.

“A 48-year-old man has been arrested. Officers remain in the area. Use an alternative route.”

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice