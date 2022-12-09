Disabled pensioner banned from any public toilet in Scotland after exposing himself to two schoolboys

A disabled pensioner who exposed himself to two schoolboys has been banned from attending at any public toilet in Scotland.

Robert Cockburn approached the two youngsters and asked them to perform sex acts on him while they used the public convenience in Musselburgh, East Lothian, earlier this year.

Cockburn, 75, then stared at two men as they urinated within the same public toilet before also asking them to carry out a sex act on him.

The OAP also admitted a further charge of masturbating in front of two pensioners at a public toilet in Haddington, East Lothian, in October this year.

Cockburn had been remanded for three weeks after failing to turn up for the required reports and he appeared for sentencing in a wheelchair from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Roderick Flinn sentenced Cockburn to be placed on a supervision order and the sex offenders register for two years.

Then sheriff also told the pensioner he was banned from attending at any public toilet with the exception of using a single disabled cubicle.

Previously the court was told police received several calls from members of the public reporting Cockburn was watching men urinate within the public toilet at around midday on August 12.

Fiscal depute India McLean said police then received more calls over the following week concerning Cockburn approaching men and asking them to perform a sex act on him.

Ms McLean said the two schoolboys had “attended at the public toilets” and found Cockburn inside at around 5pm on August 27 this year.

The fiscal depute said: “Mr Cockburn was within and had his trousers at his knees and his penis was exposed and he asked the boys for oral sex.”

Police were called and when Cockburn, from Port Seton, East Lothian, was arrested and charged the court was told he denied any wrongdoing.

Cockburn also attended at a public toilet at Neilson Park in Haddington where he masturbated in front of two men aged 74 and 67 on October 19 this year.