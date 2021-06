Mosside drive in Blackburn, West Lothian. Pic: Google

Police and paramedics were called to a flat in Mosside Drive, Blackburn, at around 12.50am on Saturday and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however at this time the death is being treated as suspicious and extensive police enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this death.”

