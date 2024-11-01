Detectives launch new probe into Scottish man who vanished 26 years ago
Detectives are reinvestigating the disappearance of a man last seen 26 years ago.
Kenneth Jones, then aged 18, was last seen in the Ancrum Court area of Glenrothes, Fife, around 10.30pm on Monday, November 2, 1998.
His family discovered he was missing the next morning and have not had any contact with him since.
Police said extensive inquiries have been carried out to try and trace Mr Jones, who would now be aged 44, but so far there have been no confirmed sightings.
He is described as white, 6ft 2in, with short, dark-brown hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black leather zip-up jacket, black jeans, and yellow and green trainers.
Detective Inspector Chris Mill said: “We regularly review unsolved missing person cases and there have always been unanswered questions around Kenneth’s disappearance.
“His family have never given up hope of finding him and have worked closely with the charity Missing People.org to try and keep his disappearance in the public eye.
“They produced an image of him a few years ago, which gives an artist’s impression of what he may have aged to look like. If anyone recognises Kenneth from this picture, or has any information that can help our inquiries, please contact us.
“I would appeal particularly to anyone who knew him and his social circle well, or any of his friends and relatives that we have not already spoken to, to please get in touch.
“It’s essential we find out what happened to Kenneth so we can bring his family some much needed closure after all this time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to police via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.