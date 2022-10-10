Detection rate improving for key crime types in North east

Increased detection rates have been recorded in sexual crimes and crimes of dishonesty.

The Quarter 1 Performance Report for 2022-23 - which covers the period April 1, 2022, to June 30 – highlights a slight rise in the overall crime level in comparison to the same period last year, however increased detection rates have also been recorded in vital areas of policing including sexual crimes (more than 5%) and crimes of dishonesty (near 4%).

More than 860 detections were also recorded relating to drug crime thanks to ongoing proactive work to remove illegal substances from our streets.

Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen, said: “These latest quarterly figures compare to the same period last year - a time when the country was easing out of Covid-19 restrictions and life for many of us had not yet returned to normal. Therefore it is difficult to compare the two periods, and statistics do not always represent the vast amount of work ongoing in our communities to keep people safe. In saying this, quarterly data is a useful tool for myself and my Command Team to identify areas where rising crime trends are being observed and respond accordingly. For example, there has been a slight increase in Group 3 crimes which was expected following restrictions easing, however we have also recorded a near 4% increase in detections.

“The overall detection rate across all crime groups has also increased by 4% which I will always welcome as it means a greater number of offenders have been identified and more victims have been given the opportunity to access support. The public health crisis has been challenging in so many ways ho­wever it has allowed public services to find new and innovative ways of working together to provide this vital support.”

Nationally, the number of crimes being committed online continues to rise. Figures for the whole of Scotland show that frauds rose by 8.15% on the same period the previous year, which is an increase of 59% on the five-year mean with between 90 and 95% having an online element to the offending. In the North East, a dedicated cyber-crime team which launched last year continues to focus on tackling this increasing area of frontline policing, developing specialist knowledge locally and developing preventative strategies to help keep our communities safe.

Chief Superintendent Stephen added: “Police Scotland is constantly adapting to the changing nature of the needs of our communities. The country is entering a new challenge as the cost of living crisis takes hold and we know this may have significant implications for the entire population, which may manifest in an increased role for public services including policing. We keep trends under close review to ensure we are responsive and it is important that you tell us about problems in your community so that we can step up our presence where required and prioritise the issues that matter the most to you.”