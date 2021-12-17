David McLeod: Concerns grow for man reporting missing from Galashiels

Police are appealing to the public for information, in their efforts to trace a man who has been reported missing in the Scottish Borders.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 17th December 2021, 6:52 am

There are growing concerns for David McLeod, 78, who lives in the Woodstock area of Galashiels.

Read More

Read More
Whitehill industrial estate: Man in court charged with murder over human remains...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

David is described as a white male, 5ft 6, with a slim build and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a Scotland beanie hat, a blue coat, dark trousers and walking boots.

Police have urged anyone who may have seen David, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 3373 of 16/12/2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

David McLeod, who has been reported missing, lives in the Woodstock area of Galashiels.