There are growing concerns for David McLeod, 78, who lives in the Woodstock area of Galashiels.
David is described as a white male, 5ft 6, with a slim build and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a Scotland beanie hat, a blue coat, dark trousers and walking boots.
Police have urged anyone who may have seen David, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 3373 of 16/12/2021.