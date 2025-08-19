A shamed Fife councillor who was convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to 27 months in jail.

Graham, of Methilhill, was found guilty by a majority of one charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 following a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month.

The 43-year-old targeted his victim, a girl between the ages of 13 and 15, at various locations in the Fife and Edinburgh areas over a six-month period between February and August 2023.

David Graham was sentenced to 27 months in jail at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday. (Pic: Submitted)

A police investigation was launched after a member of the public became concerned about Graham’s behaviour towards the girl.

Graham was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday. His name has been added to the sex offenders’ register for a period of ten years.

Sheriff Robert More branded the offences between February and August 2023 an “escalating and brazen course of sexual behaviour” and said Graham had “undermined the trust” placed in him by the community, the court heard.

The sheriff said: “You denied the offences which continued in criminal justice social work report but the denials were not accepted.”

The court heard that a “romantic relationship” developed shortly after the girl’s 15th birthday, which became “more intimate” and involved a 25-year age gap.

The sheriff said the single charge amounted to three offences including engaging with sex activity with an older child, along with evidence of “planning” to avoid detection.

He said the case was of “higher culpability”.

Helen Nisbet, procurator fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “David Graham saw an opportunity to systematically groom and sexually abuse a vulnerable young girl, who had the right to be safe in his company.

“He cynically and deliberately took advantage of an unbalanced power dynamic to commit these offences over the course of several months.

“Graham has now been held accountable following this prosecution and I give thanks to the victim for giving evidence which helped secure this conviction.

“I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to report it when you feel ready.”

Graham was a Labour councillor representing the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Village ward on Fife Council at the time of the offences.

He was suspended from the Labour Party since his arrest. Last week at a meeting of Fife Council’s cabinet committee, councillors had unanimously called for his resignation.

The local authority did not have the power to automatically remove him.

However, now following his sentencing, Fife Council has confirmed Graham will be disqualified from serving as a councillor.

Graham was 40 or 41 years old at the time of the offending, and the sheriff said he was “well known” in the area and perceived as “a hard-working and diligent local representative”, the court heard.

Sentencing, Sheriff More said: “The conduct took place at a variety of locations including the home you shared with your then partner.

“You were aware of how old the girl was and had been warned by her family to stay away from her."

David Ross, Fife Council leader, said: “This case has shocked us all and I am pleased that this means David Graham will now be disqualified from serving as a councillor on Fife Council.

“I want to pay tribute to the bravery of the young person involved in this case in coming forward and hope that today’s sentencing goes some way towards her healing process.

“David Graham should have resigned as a councillor as soon as he was convicted if not before, and his disqualification will be welcomed across the council.”