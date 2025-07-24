Jackson held an axe to a vulnerable victim’s neck.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man convicted of serious sexual crimes in Paisley has been jailed for seven years.

Kyle Jackson was sentenced to seven years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found guilty of a number of serious offences including rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault at the High Court in Paisley on Wednesday, June 11, following an extensive police investigation.

He was also issued with a non-harassment order.

The offences took place between September 2020 and October 2022.

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The BBC reported that Jackson repeatedly preyed on the first girl and choked her unconscious. The court heard he also cut holes in the tights that she was wearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Jackson has been jailed for seven years. | Police Scotland

The other girl suffered a similar ordeal at Jackson’s hands and he raped her despite her pleas for him to stop.

Jurors heard that Jackson also assaulted the girl and took photos of her as she wept.

The teenager was told he would also be supervised for a further three years on his release.

Jackson labelled as ‘dangerous man’ who carried out ‘horrifying crimes’

Detective sergeant Jonathan Campbell said: “Kyle Jackson is a dangerous man who carried out these horrifying crimes across a number of years, and he will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This outcome was made possible thanks to the victims who came forward and reported him and I commend them for the strength they have shown during the investigation and court proceedings.

“Our thoughts remain with them, and I hope this sentencing offers them some comfort as they move forward with their lives.

“Officers carried out extensive enquiries during the course of this investigation, and I would like to reassure our communities that we are committed to investigating all reports of sexual crimes.

“We remain determined to bring those responsible to justice no matter how much time has passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge anyone who has been the victim of any offence of this nature to come forward to police – you will be fully supported by our officers and partner agencies.