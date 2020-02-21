Damilola Taylor killer back in prison after driving car into police officer

One of the killers of 10-year-old Damilola Taylor has been jailed for four years after driving into a female police officer.

Ricky Preddie was 13 and his brother Danny 12 when they killed the schoolboy in November 2000 in a crime that shocked the nation.

Ricky Preddie, also known as Ricky Johnson, was one of the killers of 10-year-old Damilola taylor. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The pair were jailed for eight years for Damilola's manslaughter in 2006.

Ricky Preddie, 32, also known as Ricky Johnson, is back behind bars after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday.

Leg and neck injuries

Scotland Yard said he was sentenced to four years imprisonment and banned from driving for 12 years, which will start when he is released from jail.

He was driving an Alfa Romeo in Wembley, north London, when police tried to stop his car on the afternoon of November 6 last year.

Preddie stopped the car but reversed along the pavement before crashing into a police vehicle, causing leg and neck injuries to a Pc who was getting out.

He made his escape but the car was found nearby shortly after and he was arrested on November 12.

Detective Superintendent Ray Keating said: "In escaping from officers who had pulled him over, Johnson's driving was extremely reckless and resulted in an officer being seriously injured.

"He then drove off from the scene, callously leaving the officer needing urgent medical attention.

"The officer has since returned to full duties, and I would like to commend her courage and strength since the incident.

"While she has recovered physically, the incident has taken an emotional and psychological toll.

"Sadly, officers are injured whilst protecting the public far too often."

Damilola's death

Damilola had moved to Britain from Nigeria a few months before he was jabbed in the thigh with a broken beer bottle by a gang of youths as he walked home from the local library after school.

The youngster was found bleeding to death in a stairwell near his home in Peckham, south London, where local workmen tried to save his life.