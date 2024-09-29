The incident occurred at a farm in Cumbria, with the eight-year-old boy dying from his injuries

An eight-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head and face at a farm, with a man in his 60s under arrest on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm on Saturday to the property in the Warcop area of Cumbria. The firearm was secured at the scene by police and the child was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy died overnight having suffered injuries to his head and face | JTana - stock.adobe.com

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy died overnight having suffered injuries to his head and face.