Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crime in Scotland is at the lowest level recorded by the police for a 12-month period, however, sexual assault crimes have increased by 20 per cent (Photo by Joe Giddens, PA Images).

In the latest National Statistics: Recorded Crime in Scotland, covering a 12-month period up until June 2022, sexual assault increased by a fifth compared to last year (from 4,587 to 5,495 crimes) and non-sexual violence crimes rose by 9 per cent (from 64,080 to 70,156 crimes).

Justice secretary Keith Brown said “multiple factors” lie behind the sexual assault and violence increase including a “greater willingness of victims to come forward, more historical reporting and more online offending”.

Yet, the Scottish Conservatives said the sexual assault and violent crimes increase are “troubling” as these figures continue to “soar alarmingly” under the SNP Government.

Craig Hoy, Scottish Conservative Chairman, said: “They are presiding over a crime wave caused by their disastrous management of the justice system, which has led to record numbers of police retirements, criminals being wrongly released and court backlogs causing delays for victims seeking justice.

“Despite this, the SNP are set to make things even worse by slashing the future justice budget still further, meaning more criminals getting away with their crimes as there aren’t the resources to catch them."

Pauline McNeill, Scottish Labour Justice spokesperson said the “terrifying leap” in violent crime calls for urgent action as she accused the SNP of “stunning complacency” by “patting themselves on the back” over the figures. Ms McNeill said the party’s actions are a “gross insult to victims and shows they don’t grasp the scale of the challenge we face”.

Liam McArthur MSP, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson, named the figures “alarming” as he said his party would invest in the justice system to deal with backlogs, bring down these the figures and build public confidence.

Overall, there was a 5 per cent fall in police recorded crime compared to the same period last year (from 300,747 to 285,974 crimes) – the lowest level seen for a 12-month period since 1974.

The Scottish Government said the overall decrease in crime was primarily driven by a reduction in Coronavirus restrictions crimes.

Responding to the figures on sexual assault and violent crime, David Hamilton, Chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “The Scottish Government must surely now pause and reflect on its extraordinary decision to deprioritise policing and cancel plans to accelerate defunding”.

Rape and attempted rape decreased by 1 per cent compared to the previous year but increased by 10 per cent from the year ending June 2018.

The number of crimes of dishonesty were also higher (both by 9 per cent) compared to the previous year and damage and reckless behaviour increased slightly (by 1 percent).

Crimes against society were lower (by 14 per cent) as were anti-social offences (by 2 per cent), road traffic offences (by 9 per cent) and the number of Coronavirus restrictions crimes were almost 100 per cent lower.

Welcoming the overall reduction in reported crime, Keith Brown, Justice Secretary said: “The latest figures today show recorded crime is at the lowest level seen since 1974, and down 43% since 2006-07.

“But there is more to be done. Continuing to reduce crime and the harm it causes both individuals and our society as a whole is central to our ambitious vision to reform our justice system.