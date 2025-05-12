Crime Kilmarnock: Police launch appeal after deliberate car fire in residential area

The wilful car fire happened outside a property on Stronsay Place, Kilmarnock early on Sunday.

Police have launched an investigation after a car was set on fire in Kilmarnock.

The incident happened around 1.10am on Sunday outside a property on Stronsay Place.

No one was injured in the incident and the fire was extinguished.

Detective Constable Paul Gartland said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us. We also ask anyone with private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0293 of May 11, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

