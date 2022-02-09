Craig Whyte: Ex-Rangers owner set to face trial in September

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has appeared in court accused of failing to provide passwords for various laptops and phones.

By Kim Pilling
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 2:14 pm

Whyte, 51, was arrested in December at Manchester Airport after travelling from Portugal.

The prosecution has been brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which alleges he did not comply with a notice to disclose pin passwords to protected information between November 2020 and December last year.

On Wednesday, Whyte appeared at Manchester Crown via video link.

No plea was entered as a provisional trial date was set for September 13, with the hearing expected to last up to five days.

Whyte had previously indicated a plea of not guilty when he appeared before magistrates in December.

Judge Hilary Manley extended his bail on condition that he does not travel overseas.

The FCA say the alleged failure to comply with a notice issued under Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA 2000) is its first prosecution in relation to the offence.

