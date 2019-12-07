Couple believed to have travelled to Scottish cottage to carry out online suicide pact - reports

Have your say

Online conversations between a man and a woman resulted in a double suicide inside a Scottish holiday cottage, it has been reported.

The Daily Record have reported that a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who understood to be Dutch, arranged to meet at Mergie holiday cottages in Rickarton, near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, to carry out their suicide mission.

Police Scotland stock image

Chemicals that were found inside the property needed fire crews to dispose of properly after the alarm was raised by a cleaner who couldn't gain access.

A police source told the Record: “The man and the woman appear to have met online and converged on Stonehaven to carry out their plan.

“Initial inquiries suggest they arranged their plan completely over the internet and decided to meet in Rickarton.

“It’s a tragic situation for their families and friends.”

The source added: “It would appear some sort of chemical was in the cottage, which the fire service assisted with.”

Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to the property at about 1.30pm on Thursday, December 5, after two people, a man aged 28 and a woman aged 24, were found within.

"Their next-of-kin have been informed.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and as a result, officers will remain at the property while the investigation continues. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”