Deaths of man and woman found dead in Aberdeenshire property 'not suspicious'

The deaths of a man and woman found dead at a property in Aberdeenshire are not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Officers were called to the scene in Rickarton near Stonehaven at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

Police are continuing their investigations into the deaths of the man, aged 28, and the 24-year-old woman but said they were being treated as "non-suspicious".

Their next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who have sadly died.

"Officers remain at the property and I would like to thank members of the community for their patience whilst our inquiries continue."

Police said officers will remain at the property while the investigation continues.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.