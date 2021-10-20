Chief Constable Iain Livingstone announced in January 2021 that it was of ‘critical operational importance’ that the technology be supplied to armed officers ahead of COP26 which begins in Glasgow on October 31.

The implementation comes after public engagement earlier this year showed widespread support for armed police officers to be equipped with BWV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large majority of those who took part in a Police Scotland survey in February (90%) felt that BWV should be worn often or always, and 78% of respondents reported that BWV would increase trust and confidence in Police Scotland.

Police Scotland has completed the roll-out of Body Worn Video (BWV) cameras to armed officers ahead of the COP26 climate conference.

The camera, supplied by Motorola Solutions, can be mounted on either an officer’s body armour or hat and captures both live video and audio during an incident.

The Scottish Police Federation has welcomed the roll out of the VB400 body-worn cameras which were developed in Scotland.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “Extensive public engagement highlighted just how important this technology is in providing transparency and maintaining high levels of public trust and confidence.

“The Chief Constable has previously set out the operational imperative of delivering BWV to officers, providing increased safety to both the public and themselves as they carry out their daily duties to keep people safe across Scotland.

“The introduction of BWV brings Police Scotland in line with armed officers across the United Kingdom and ensures best practice and evidence gathering, as well as increased transparency and accountability at incidents.”

Martyn Evans, Chair of the Scottish Police Authority, said: “The Authority is committed to improving access to appropriate and effective technology within Police Scotland. The use of BWV is common across UK policing and there is very good evidence of the benefits associated with its use including reduced public harm and increased efficiency in the criminal justice system.

“The decision to roll out BWV to Police Scotland’s armed officers during COP26 has been subject to detailed oversight and engagement with the public and this has been overwhelmingly supportive. The Authority looks forward to considering data, public views and evidence of the impact of these officers wearing BWV in due course.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.