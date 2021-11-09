A small group of protesters, believed to be from Extinction Rebellion are sitting in a dingy with an oil barrel covered in fake blood.
While some are blocking the road, many are standing nearby with signs reading: “Defund Deforestation"
Video clips shared on social media show spray paint on Santander's building and doors near the protesters with spray paint reading: "Protect Amazon" and "Blood Money"
A band from Extinction Rebellion are also outside the bank.
A number of police are on the scene with services and public transport impacted as a result of the protest.
Te protest appears to be peaceful, however around 50 police officers currently in attendance.
Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.