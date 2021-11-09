COP 26: Protesters block St Vincent Street in Glasgow

Protesters have blocked St Vincent Street in Glasgow

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:17 pm

A small group of protesters, believed to be from Extinction Rebellion are sitting in a dingy with an oil barrel covered in fake blood.

While some are blocking the road, many are standing nearby with signs reading: “Defund Deforestation"

Video clips shared on social media show spray paint on Santander's building and doors near the protesters with spray paint reading: "Protect Amazon" and "Blood Money"

A band from Extinction Rebellion are also outside the bank.

A number of police are on the scene with services and public transport impacted as a result of the protest.

Te protest appears to be peaceful, however around 50 police officers currently in attendance.

Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.

This is a breaking story, more follows.