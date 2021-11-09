A small group of protesters, believed to be from Extinction Rebellion are sitting in a dingy with an oil barrel covered in fake blood.

While some are blocking the road, many are standing nearby with signs reading: “Defund Deforestation"

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video clips shared on social media show spray paint on Santander's building and doors near the protesters with spray paint reading: "Protect Amazon" and "Blood Money"

A band from Extinction Rebellion are also outside the bank.

A number of police are on the scene with services and public transport impacted as a result of the protest.

Te protest appears to be peaceful, however around 50 police officers currently in attendance.

Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.

Protesters blocking the street.