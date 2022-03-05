Cole Rae, 15, went to school on Wednesday, March 2, but did not return to his home in the Marmion Road area of the town.

He is described as being 6ft 2ins, of slim build with brown hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a Nike fleece top, black Nike jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Police shared the news of his disappearance in a social media post, where they shared his description and asked for the public’s help in tracing the missing teenager.

They said that “concerns are growing” for the welfare of the missing teenager.

Anyone who may have seen Cole or who knows where he might be should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2169 of Thursday, March 3, 2022.

