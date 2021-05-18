Concerns growing for missing girl, 15, last seen boarding Dunoon ferry

Kate Lowe, from Dunoon, was last seen boarding the CalMac vessel at 5:50pm on Monday, May 17.

Police have now published CCTV images of Kate, purportedly showing the teenager in the queue at the ferry terminal in the town.

A spokesperson for the force said anyone who believes they have seen Kate, or have information on her whereabouts, should call 101 quoting incident 2944 of 17/05/21.

