Concerns growing for missing girl, 15, last seen boarding Dunoon ferry

Concerns are growing for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen boarding a ferry from Dunoon to Gourock.

By Conor Marlborough
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 4:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 4:56 pm
Kate Lowe, from Dunoon, was last seen boarding the CalMac vessel at 5:50pm on Monday, May 17.

Police have now published CCTV images of Kate, purportedly showing the teenager in the queue at the ferry terminal in the town.

A spokesperson for the force said anyone who believes they have seen Kate, or have information on her whereabouts, should call 101 quoting incident 2944 of 17/05/21.

