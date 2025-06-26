A nurse jailed for murdering four elderly hospital patients has lost his appeal against the convictions.

A Scottish nurse who was jailed for life in 2008 for the murders of four elderly patients and attempting to murder a fifth, has lost appeals against his convictions at the Court of Appeal.

Glasgow-born Colin Campbell, formerly known as Colin Norris, was found guilty in 2008 of killing Doris Ludlam, Bridget Bourke, Irene Crookes and Ethel Hall.

They were inpatients on orthopaedic wards where Campbell worked in Leeds in 2002 before they died, and had developed severe, unexplained hypoglycaemia.

Campbell denied any wrongdoing and said he did nothing to cause hypoglycaemia in any of the patients.

His case was referred to the Court of Appeal in London by the Criminal Cases Review Commission in 2021, who said previously that the prosecution relied on “wholly circumstantial” evidence.

In a 14-day hearing earlier this year, Mr Campbell’s lawyers argued that new expert knowledge meant the convictions were now unsafe while lawyers for the Crown Prosecution Service said much of the same evidence presented was heard by the jury at trial.

In a ruling on Thursday judges dismissed his appeals.