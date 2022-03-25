Officers are re-investigating the murder of Darren Birt, who suffered fatal injuries after an altercation broke out in the Barlanark area in the city’s East End.

At round 1.30am on Wednesday, August 28, 2002, Darren was found lying in the roadway in Calvay Place with serious injuries to his body.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

Murdered in the street: Darren Birt

Detectives discovered that Darren was attacked by men armed with hammers and knives. Three men were charged but not prosecuted and the murder attracted little media coverage.

One of those arrested was Malcom Kelt, 47, who was previously convicted of killing another man nearby with a sickle and was later jailed for a violent assault in Edinburgh.

Darren’s father, Brian Birt, later wrote a book describing his killing as ‘the forgotten murder’ and campaigned for a new investigation.

Issuing the fresh appeal, Detective Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Despite the passage of time, I am determined to find whoever is responsible for Darren’s murder and bring them to justice. It’s clear he was a much loved son and brother and is deeply missed by his family.

"We know that Darren was chased from Edinburgh Road down toward Burnett Road shortly before he was attacked, someone must have heard something."

“No case is ever closed in Scotland and I am convinced there are people out there who have information, vital to this investigation, who have failed to come forward.“This may be down to fear or some misplaced loyalty to those responsible for this horrific crime, but please do the right thing and contact us, you can be assured your information will be treated in the utmost confidence.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number EB06340802 of 28 August 2002. Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can remain anonymous.

We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team. You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19W06-PO1

