Cocaine worth £120,000 seized in Galashiels drugs bust

Officers made the huge haul, of what they believe to be cocaine, after pulling over a car on Melrose Road in the Borders town at 2:40pm on Thursday.

Two men, aged 31 and 32 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They have been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns, Police Scotland, said: “This recovery highlights our continued commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Scottish Borders.

“If you have information or concerns about drugs within the local community, do not hesitate to contact police on 101 or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The drugs bust comes after Police Scotland raided several Galashiels homes in April this year, uncovering around £250,000 worth of heroin.

