The crash happened at around 6.10pm on Wednesday on the A725, Coatbank Street in Coatbridge.

A 79-year-old woman was crossing Coatbank Street, at the pedestrian crossing, near its junction with the Faraday Retail Park, when she was struck by a silver Peugeot 208.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and ambulance attended and she was taken to the University Hospital, Wishaw but later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

An elderly woman has been left in a serious condition after being struck by a car when crossing Coatbank Street, at the pedestrian crossing near to its junction with the Faraday Retail Park (Photo: Google Maps).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Hospital staff describe her condition as serious but stable.”

It is understood the car which struck the elderly woman was being driven by a 42-year-old man who was left uninjured.

Sergeant Craig McDonald is appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone who was driving on the road at the time who has dash-cam footage to contact his office through 101 with reference number 2620 of 15 December.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.