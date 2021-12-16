The crash happened at around 6.10pm on Wednesday on the A725, Coatbank Street in Coatbridge.
A 79-year-old woman was crossing Coatbank Street, at the pedestrian crossing, near its junction with the Faraday Retail Park, when she was struck by a silver Peugeot 208.
Police and ambulance attended and she was taken to the University Hospital, Wishaw but later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Hospital staff describe her condition as serious but stable.”
It is understood the car which struck the elderly woman was being driven by a 42-year-old man who was left uninjured.
Sergeant Craig McDonald is appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone who was driving on the road at the time who has dash-cam footage to contact his office through 101 with reference number 2620 of 15 December.