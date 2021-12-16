Coatbridge road crash leaves 79-year-old woman in serious condition in hospital after being struck by car

Hospital staff have said that a 79-year-old woman is in a ‘serious but stable’ condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Lanarkshire.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 9:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 9:17 pm

The crash happened at around 6.10pm on Wednesday on the A725, Coatbank Street in Coatbridge.

A 79-year-old woman was crossing Coatbank Street, at the pedestrian crossing, near its junction with the Faraday Retail Park, when she was struck by a silver Peugeot 208.

Police and ambulance attended and she was taken to the University Hospital, Wishaw but later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

An elderly woman has been left in a serious condition after being struck by a car when crossing Coatbank Street, at the pedestrian crossing near to its junction with the Faraday Retail Park (Photo: Google Maps).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Hospital staff describe her condition as serious but stable.”

It is understood the car which struck the elderly woman was being driven by a 42-year-old man who was left uninjured.

Sergeant Craig McDonald is appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone who was driving on the road at the time who has dash-cam footage to contact his office through 101 with reference number 2620 of 15 December.

