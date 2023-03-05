The historical broadsword is held at the National Wallace Monument at Stirling and is said to have been used by the Scots hero at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297.On Thursday, two activists allegedly targeted the case and sprayed "This Is Rigged" – the name of a protest group – on the broken glass.Alexander Cloudley, 29, a foodbank coordinator, and Katrielle Chan, 21, a student at the University of Strathclyde, both from Glasgow, pleaded not guilty to vandalism at Stirling Sheriff Court on Friday.They face a single charge alleging that on March 2nd at the National Wallace Monument they "wilfully or recklessly destroyed or damaged property belonging to another" by "repeatedly striking a glass display cabinet with mallets and chisels".It is alleged they then sprayed paint on the cabinet, causing further damage.The Crown did not oppose bail, but sought a condition banning the pair from entering Stirling, except to attend court dates.Depute fiscal Eilidh Smith said: "The police say the accused believe they were raising awareness of climate change and that their actions were necessary for the cause."Police were called to the Monument around noon on Thursday, after a member of the public informed the venue's duty manager that there had been damage in the Wallace Sword Room, the court heard.Solicitor Claire Ryan, defending, said neither accused had previous convictions.Sheriff Derek Hamilton released the pair on bail, with the special condition banning them from Stirling as sought by the Crown, and set trial for May 29th.He also ordered them to attend court for a pre-trial hearing on May 16th.After the incident, Stirling Council, which runs the Monument, issued a statement condemning a "deplorable act of vandalism on one of Scotland's greatest treasures".A Council spokesman said: "Staff responded in line with security protocols and police were called to deal with the shameful incident. The monument was closed for a short period of time to make the area safe."We are currently assessing whether there is any damage to the historic Wallace Sword and the cost of repairs.”