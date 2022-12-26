The police have said they are working alongside a coroner to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of a four-year-old boy at a Center Parcs resort on Christmas Eve.

Officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire, to assist the South West Ambulance Service after the incident happened at around 11am on December 24.

Wiltshire Police said “a post-mortem will take place in due course”, but added that “at this time there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances”.

A statement issued on Monday said: “We are working alongside HM Coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon following the death of a four-year-old boy at CenterParcs, Longleat.

“A post-mortem will take place in due course, however, at this time there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.”

Holidaymakers said the resort’s sub-tropical swimming pool was closed due to a “serious medical incident”.

One person staying at Center Parcs for Christmas told the PA news agency: “Thankfully we didn’t see anything. We noticed a big crowd all leaving the plaza.

“We were headed back to our lodge to have lunch before swimming. I checked my phone and saw the pool was closed due to an incident.

“Obviously that’s all we knew originally.

“The plaza is all open, the parc market, gift shops, etc – there is just a temporary barrier across the entrance to the pool itself.”

Center Parcs issued a statement on the day which said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that a young guest has passed away at Longleat Forest today,” it said.

“We are offering our support to the family and to our employees who provided immediate assistance.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this very difficult time.”