Celtic chief Peter Lawwell thanks fans after home targeted in deliberate fire

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has thanked fans for their support after he and his family were targeted in a “devastating attack”.

By Lucinda Cameron
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:13 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

They were forced to flee their home after an explosion and fire at the property in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, which police are treating as deliberate.A man was spotted on CCTV pouring accelerant on cars in the garage in the early hours of Wednesday morning.Mr Lawwell said the family have been “deeply affected” by the incident, but they have drawn comfort from “literally thousands of messages of support” from Celtic fans and the football community.He said: “This has been a devastating attack on myself and my family, the effects of which will stay with us all for a long time.

Read More

Read More
Great British Railways body has been announced to run industry – but what about ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has thanked fans for their support after he and his family were targeted in a “devastating attack”.
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.