Celtic chief Peter Lawwell thanks fans after home targeted in deliberate fire

They were forced to flee their home after an explosion and fire at the property in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, which police are treating as deliberate.A man was spotted on CCTV pouring accelerant on cars in the garage in the early hours of Wednesday morning.Mr Lawwell said the family have been “deeply affected” by the incident, but they have drawn comfort from “literally thousands of messages of support” from Celtic fans and the football community.He said: “This has been a devastating attack on myself and my family, the effects of which will stay with us all for a long time.