CCTV released following serious assault in Glasgow

Police have released an image of a man they wish to trace following an attack in the city's Dumbarton Road.

The incident took place at around 8:50pm on Tuesday, January 8 when a 38-year-old man got out of his car, near Thurso Street, and a man approached and seriously assaulted him.



The victim sustained a neck injury but managed to get back into his car. The suspect then struck his vehicle.

He drove off from the location and received treatment for his injury.



Officers are releasing an image of a man they are keen to speak to as part of their ongoing investigation as he may have vital information which could assist them.



The man is white, of medium build and bald. He was carrying a black rucksack, wearing dark trousers and a dark waist length jacket.



Anyone with information or anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call detectives at City Centre Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3623 of January 8, 2019. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.