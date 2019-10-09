CCTV image released in bid to trace missing 22-year-old Edinburgh man Rufus Brickell

Police have released a CCTV image in a bid to trace a missing 22-year-old Edinburgh man who travelled to West Dunbartonshire at the weekend.

Rufus Brickell was reported missing from the Dalry/Gorgie area of the city and had last been seen on Orwell Place at about 6pm on Saturday, October 5th.

Rufus Brickell. Pictures: CCTV image on right/ Left has been provided by Rufus's family.

But police have released new images showing Rufus getting off a train at Kilpatrick Station in West Dunbartonshire, just after midnight on Sunday October 6th. He then left the station and walked south along the Erskine Bridge.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins in height and of muscular build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey waterproof jacket, dark coloured jeans, dark green New Balance trainers and a dark green Eastpak rucksack.

Inspector Keith Forrester, from Wester Hailes Police Station, said: "Police and Rufus's family are very concerned for his welfare and we are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We have widened our search and now know he is or was in the Kilpatrick and Erskine bridge area.

"If you believe you may have seen Rufus within the vicinity around this time we urge you to contact Police. We would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in these areas in the early hours of Sunday morning to check back."

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference number 1477 of Sunday 6 October.