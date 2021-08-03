The incident happened on August 1 between 9pm and 9.40pm when a white VW Golf was within the car park at Cathkin Braes near to the large wind turbine.

At least two men were inside the vehicle.

The men then went outside on a nearby path and an altercation broke out between them, resulting in one man being stabbed, according to Police.

The assault happened near the large wind turbine at Cathkin Braes in Glasgow (Photo: Google Maps).

The injured man, aged 24, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains.

Medical staff have described his current condition as serious.

The suspect is described as around five foot 10 inches tall with brown hair and an athletic build. He spoke with a local accent. He drove off in the VW Golf following the incident.Detective Constable John Chesney from Cathcart CID said: “From our enquiries we believe there were other vehicles within the car park at this time and as such we are appealing for any witnesses who observed the VW Golf and the occupants at Cathkin Braes.

“I would also ask anyone with dash cam devices who were in this area around the time of the incident to check their footage.

"It’s possible an image which could assist our investigation has been captured.”Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3668 of 1 August, 2021.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

