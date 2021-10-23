Cat and kittens die in ‘wilful’ Methil flat fire leaving owner 'extremely distressed'

Police Scotland said their owner, a 36-year-old woman, was “extremely distressed”.

She had left the Keir Hardie Street property at 8pm yesterday and was out when the fire broke out at around 4.15am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said: “The fire is being treated as wilful at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

Keir Hardie Street in Methil. Picture: Google Street View

Detective Sergeant Clark Forrest, of Levenmouth CID, said: "Thankfully there were no injuries to anyone within the block of flats but the damage to the property and loss of the woman's kittens and cat has been extremely distressing for her.

"We're still trying to establish the full circumstances, so I'm appealing to anyone who has any relevant information or witnessed anything suspicious in the early hours of Saturday morning, or perhaps the days leading up to the incident, to contact us.”