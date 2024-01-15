Caroline Glachan was killed more than 27 years ago at the age of 14, and two men have now been jailed for life over her murder

Two people have been jailed for life for the murder of 14-year-old Caroline Glachan more than 27 years ago.

Robert O’Brien and Andrew Kelly were found guilty of killing the teenager, who was O’Brien’s girlfriend, in August 1996 following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

Donna Marie Brand, 44, was also found guilty of the schoolgirl’s murder, but was unable to be sentenced on Monday as she was in hospital with a respiratory infection and will be sentenced in March, the court heard.

A police handout image of Caroline Glachan. Picture: Police Scotland/PA Wire

The jury heard the trio had arranged to meet Caroline at a bridge beside the River Leven, between Renton and Bonhill in West Dunbartonshire, on August 25, then repeatedly punched, kicked and threw bricks or other similar items at her, causing blunt force trauma to her head and body.

She was then pushed or fell into undergrowth and her body was discovered in the river at Place of Bonhill, Renton, later that same day, which was also her mother’s 40th birthday.

On Monday, O’Brien and Kelly were jailed for life when they appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow.

O’Brien, 45, was ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years behind bars, while Kelly, 44, was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.

(Left to right) Robert O'Brien, Donna Marie Brand and Andrew Kelly. Picture: Police Scotland/PA Wire

During the trial, the court heard from Miss Glachan’s mother Margaret McKeich, who said her daughter was “infatuated” with O’Brien, but that she did not approve of the relationship as he was a few years older than her.

Mrs McKeich said her daughter had previously disclosed O’Brien had “lifted his hands to her”.

Later in the trial, Miss Glachan’s childhood friend Joanne Menzies, 42, told the court O’Brien had threatened to kill Miss Glachan for “kissing another boy”, and that she had seen O’Brien bully the schoolgirl on more than one occasion.

Dr Marjorie Turner, a forensic pathologist, told the court the 14-year-old was still alive when she went into the water and the ultimate cause of death was drowning.

The court heard prosecutor Alex Prentice KC argued that evidence given by a boy named Archie Wilson, who was four-and-a-half years old at the time of the murder, during the two-week trial was “pivotal” to the case.

Speaking outside the court after the trio were found guilty, Mrs McKeich said it was a “great day” to see her daughter’s killers convicted.

“This is a day we never thought would happen,” she said.