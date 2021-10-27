Carluke Kirkton Street crash: Robbery 'not linked to incident' involving three children and one woman taken to hospital

A man being robbed and a crash on Wednesday, which led to three children and a woman being taken to hospital, on the same street ‘are not linked.’

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:07 pm
A man is reported to have been robbed at an ATM outside the Bank of Scotland in Kirkton Street in Carluke on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly afterwards, a road crash happened on the same street, not far from Kirkton Primary School which led to three children and a woman in her 20s being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow to be treated.

However, it is understood that both incidents are not linked.

Police have commented that enquiries are continuing following the robbery and the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, police received a report of a man having been robbed at an ATM outside the Bank of Scotland in Kirkton Street, Carluke.

“Police attended and search the area but there was no trace of the culprit.

“Enquiries continue.”

Details on the condition of the woman and the three children taken to hospital after the Kirkton Street crash have not been released.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.07pm to attend an incident on Kirkton Street, Carluke and dispatched 10 resources to the scene.

"One female in her twenties and three children have been transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.”

